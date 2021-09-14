Weather Forecast For Susanville
SUSANVILLE, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Haze then sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 88 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 49 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Thursday, September 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 17
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
