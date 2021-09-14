CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mattoon, IL

Tuesday rain in Mattoon: Ideas to make the most of it

 8 days ago

(MATTOON, IL) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Mattoon Tuesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Mattoon:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KbYcK_0bvYFURc00

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 63 °F
    • Windy: 17 mph

  • Wednesday, September 15

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Thursday, September 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Friday, September 17

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

