Cleveland Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
CLEVELAND, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 85 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 79 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Thursday, September 16
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 78 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 17
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 78 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
