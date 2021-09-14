Cleveland Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

CLEVELAND, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 14 Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 85 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Wednesday, September 15 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 79 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 0 mph



Thursday, September 16 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 78 °F, low 65 °F Light wind



Friday, September 17 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 78 °F, low 65 °F Light wind



