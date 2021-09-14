CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, GA

Cleveland Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Cleveland Bulletin
Cleveland Bulletin
 8 days ago

CLEVELAND, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02yhxN_0bvYFTYt00

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, September 15

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 79 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Thursday, September 16

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 78 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 17

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

