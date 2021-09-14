Fort Payne Daily Weather Forecast
FORT PAYNE, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 83 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 75 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, September 16
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 76 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 17
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 78 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
