Hillsboro, OH

Daily Weather Forecast For Hillsboro

Hillsboro Updates
 8 days ago

HILLSBORO, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GpfEr_0bvYFI6800

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 66 °F
    • 6 to 12 mph wind

  • Wednesday, September 15

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Thursday, September 16

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 17

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

