Daily Weather Forecast For Hillsboro
HILLSBORO, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 86 °F, low 66 °F
- 6 to 12 mph wind
Wednesday, September 15
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 78 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Thursday, September 16
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 79 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 17
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 82 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
