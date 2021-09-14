Aberdeen Weather Forecast
ABERDEEN, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Chance of light rain during the day; while chance of light rain then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 66 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 64 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, September 16
Partly sunny then chance of light rain during the day; while rain overnight
- High 65 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 17
Heavy rain during the day; while heavy rain then showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 60 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
