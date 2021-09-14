Pikeville Daily Weather Forecast
PIKEVILLE, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Areas of fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 87 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 83 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, September 16
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 81 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 17
Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 83 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
