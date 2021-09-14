4-Day Weather Forecast For Sikeston

SIKESTON, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 14 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 88 °F, low 69 °F Breezy: 5 to 9 mph



Wednesday, September 15 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 82 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 1 to 6 mph



Thursday, September 16 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight High 84 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Friday, September 17 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 84 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 1 to 5 mph



