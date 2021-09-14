4-Day Weather Forecast For Sikeston
SIKESTON, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 88 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 82 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 6 mph
Thursday, September 16
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight
- High 84 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, September 17
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 84 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0