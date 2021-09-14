Radford Daily Weather Forecast
RADFORD, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 7 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 84 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 6 mph
Thursday, September 16
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 80 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 17
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 81 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
