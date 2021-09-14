CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Defuniak Springs, FL

Weather Forecast For Defuniak Springs

Defuniak Springs Journal
Defuniak Springs Journal
 8 days ago

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hKWsf_0bvYEuJ100

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Wednesday, September 15

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 81 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Thursday, September 16

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 83 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 17

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 83 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

