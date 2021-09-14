Weather Forecast For Defuniak Springs
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 87 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 81 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Thursday, September 16
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 83 °F, low 72 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 17
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 83 °F, low 72 °F
- Light wind
