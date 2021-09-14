Weather Forecast For Ottawa

OTTAWA, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 14 Mostly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 87 °F, low 57 °F Windy: 20 mph



Wednesday, September 15 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 80 °F, low 54 °F Breezy: 10 mph



Thursday, September 16 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 83 °F, low 61 °F Light wind



Friday, September 17 Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 86 °F, low 63 °F Light wind



