Weather Forecast For Ottawa
OTTAWA, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Mostly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 87 °F, low 57 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Thursday, September 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 17
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 86 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
