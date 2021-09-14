Buffalo Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

BUFFALO, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 14 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 71 °F, low 47 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Wednesday, September 15 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 75 °F, low 59 °F Breezy: 10 mph



Thursday, September 16 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 81 °F, low 54 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Friday, September 17 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 68 °F, low 54 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.