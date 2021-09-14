CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
4-Day Weather Forecast For East. Liverpool

 8 days ago

EAST. LIVERPOOL, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TEdR5_0bvYEnNA00

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Wednesday, September 15

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Thursday, September 16

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 17

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With East Liverpool Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

