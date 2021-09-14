4-Day Weather Forecast For East. Liverpool
EAST. LIVERPOOL, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 87 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 78 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Thursday, September 16
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 17
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 83 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0