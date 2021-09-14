4-Day Weather Forecast For East. Liverpool

EAST. LIVERPOOL, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 14 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 87 °F, low 67 °F Breezy: 2 to 7 mph



Wednesday, September 15 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 78 °F, low 62 °F Breezy: 2 mph



Thursday, September 16 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 81 °F, low 63 °F Light wind



Friday, September 17 Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 83 °F, low 65 °F Light wind



