Many folks have very little confidence in our one-party California Legislature. So far, our super-majority party hasn’t done much of anything to solve our pressing problems. As for Newsom’s future moves, it’s yet to be seen if his arrogance will continue, or he will change his governing style or content to allow bipartisan input and participation. It would do well for him to heed James Doti’s advice in his post-recall op-ed: title, “Don’t ignore Californians’ discontent.”

POLITICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO