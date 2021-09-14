CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Weather Forecast For West. Plains

West Plains News Beat
West Plains News Beat
 8 days ago

WEST. PLAINS, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BZr4t_0bvYEjqG00

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Wednesday, September 15

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, September 16

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 17

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
Selmer (TN) Weather Channel

4-Day Weather Forecast For Selmer

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Selmer: Tuesday, September 21: Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight; Wednesday, September 22: Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight;
SELMER, TN
Huntingtown (MD) Weather Channel

Huntingtown Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Huntingtown: Wednesday, September 22: Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight; Thursday, September 23: Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight; Friday,
HUNTINGTOWN, MD
West Plains News Beat

West Plains News Beat

West Plains, MO
157
Followers
430
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

With West Plains News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy