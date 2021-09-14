CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwood, MS

Tuesday rain in Greenwood: Ideas to make the most of it

Greenwood News Beat
 8 days ago

(GREENWOOD, MS) Tuesday is set to be rainy in Greenwood, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Greenwood:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uzZvk_0bvYEDn800

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 87 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Wednesday, September 15

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Thursday, September 16

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 86 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Friday, September 17

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 86 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

With Greenwood News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

