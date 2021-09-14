Tuesday rain in Greenwood: Ideas to make the most of it

(GREENWOOD, MS) Tuesday is set to be rainy in Greenwood, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Greenwood:

Tuesday, September 14 Chance of Rain Showers High 87 °F, low 69 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Wednesday, September 15 Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 84 °F, low 68 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Thursday, September 16 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 86 °F, low 69 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Friday, September 17 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 86 °F, low 68 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.