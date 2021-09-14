Keene Daily Weather Forecast
KEENE, NH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 73 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 83 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, September 16
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 73 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 17
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 73 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
