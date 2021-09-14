CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sonora, CA

Take advantage of Tuesday sun in Sonora

 8 days ago

(SONORA, CA) A sunny Tuesday is here for Sonora, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Sonora:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QcoOx_0bvYDtO500

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Wednesday, September 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 9 mph

  • Thursday, September 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 17

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

