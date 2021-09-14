Brookings Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
BROOKINGS, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 70 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 61 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Thursday, September 16
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 80 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 17
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 68 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
