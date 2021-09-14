CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brittany Renner: 'It's Officially Step Daddy Season!'

 8 days ago

Brittany Renner Live

Brittany Renner is proclaiming that "step daddy" season has officially begun in a new video posted to social media.

"Hey yall. Hi. It's officially stepdaddy season! Yeah, what up? I got the car seat in the back, let's go to the park. Don't let your baby daddy or baby mama block your blessings," she declared.

The model, who recently divorced PJ Washington, continued: "I know in theory it sounds good, keeping the same person to have kids with but that's insanity as well. So if it doesn't work out with them, it will work out with someone else, okay?" she asserts. "It just will. That's how that goes. And trust me, I know it's ghetto, it's so ghetto being a baby mama and thinking about multiple baby daddies is scary but hmm, me and baby gon' be alright! We're going to be alright."

In the past, Renner has allegedly dated Lil Uzi Vert, Chris Brown, Colin Kaepernick, Trey Songz, Drake and Tyga. In 2018, she went viral for claiming that she'd slept with "eleven athletes, five entertainers, and eight 'regular' men."

She shares a son with Washington after giving birth in May.

"We're moving forward, onward, and upward. I know a lot of you are skeptical about talking to people with children but I can assure you that the baby mamas now, today, we don't give a d---k. You can have him. I have exited the rat race, I am not a threat. I want you around for a long time, not a good time. You can hold my son, put him on your story, I trust his judgment. I really do! I really, really do."

Comments / 15

mooseplayer
8d ago

be divorced for more then 5 minutes before trolling for another victim.

Reply(1)
12
