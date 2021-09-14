Crescent City Weather Forecast
CRESCENT CITY, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 66 °F, low 53 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 64 °F, low 50 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Thursday, September 16
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 60 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 17
Chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight
- High 59 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
