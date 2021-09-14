Weather Forecast For Marion
MARION, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 88 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 82 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 6 mph
Thursday, September 16
Patchy fog then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then patchy fog overnight
- High 83 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Friday, September 17
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 84 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
