Cloudy forecast today — make the most of it with these activities

(AMERICUS, GA.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Americus Tuesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with clouds Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Americus:

Tuesday, September 14 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 89 °F, low 70 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Wednesday, September 15 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 83 °F, low 70 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Thursday, September 16 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 83 °F, low 71 °F Light wind



Friday, September 17 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 86 °F, low 71 °F Light wind



