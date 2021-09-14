Watertown Weather Forecast
WATERTOWN, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 68 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 72 °F, low 56 °F
- Windy: 28 mph
Thursday, September 16
Sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 72 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 17
Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 69 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0