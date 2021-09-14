Weather Forecast For Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 88 °F, low 61 °F
- Windy: 16 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Thursday, September 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Friday, September 17
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
