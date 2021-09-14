Daily Weather Forecast For Marshfield

MARSHFIELD, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 14 Patchy fog then mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight High 69 °F, low 47 °F Breezy: 5 to 8 mph



Wednesday, September 15 Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 72 °F, low 49 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Thursday, September 16 Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 76 °F, low 58 °F Light wind



Friday, September 17 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 72 °F, low 54 °F Light wind



