Daily Weather Forecast For Marshfield
MARSHFIELD, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Patchy fog then mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight
- High 69 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 72 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Thursday, September 16
Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 76 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 17
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 72 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
