CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Immokalee, FL

Take advantage of a rainy Tuesday in Immokalee

Immokalee Journal
Immokalee Journal
 8 days ago

(IMMOKALEE, FL) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Immokalee Tuesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Immokalee:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aEJq1_0bvYCUKz00

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, September 15

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, September 16

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 90 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Friday, September 17

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 91 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

French envoy to return to U.S. after fence-mending Biden-Macron call

PARIS/WASHINGTON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. and French presidents moved to mend ties on Wednesday, with France agreeing to send its ambassador back to Washington and the White House acknowledging it erred in brokering a deal for Australia to buy U.S. instead of French submarines without consulting Paris. In...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Immokalee, FL
CNN

Willie Garson, 'Sex and the City' actor, dead at 57

(CNN) — Actor Willie Garson, known for his role on the "Sex and the City" series and films, has died, according to his son, Nathen Garson. He was 57. "I love you so much papa. Rest In Peace and I'm so glad you got to share all your adventures with me and were able to accomplish so much," his son wrote on Instagram. "I'm so proud of you."
CELEBRITIES
The Associated Press

Fed: On track to slow support for economy later this year

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signaled Wednesday that the Fed plans to announce as early as November that it will start withdrawing the extraordinary support it unleashed after the coronavirus paralyzed the economy 18 months ago. Powell said that if the job market maintained its steady improvement,...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunbreak#Nws
Immokalee Journal

Immokalee Journal

Immokalee, FL
69
Followers
465
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

With Immokalee Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy