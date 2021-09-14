Lucedale Weather Forecast
LUCEDALE, MS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 82 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 80 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, September 16
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 83 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, September 17
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 83 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
