Coos Bay Weather Forecast
COOS BAY, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 73 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, September 15
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 68 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, September 16
Sunny during the day; while slight chance of light rain overnight
- High 68 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 17
Light Rain Likely
- High 68 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
