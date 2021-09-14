4-Day Weather Forecast For Brenham
BRENHAM, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 83 °F, low 70 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Wednesday, September 15
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 86 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, September 16
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 90 °F, low 71 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 17
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 91 °F, low 71 °F
- Light wind
