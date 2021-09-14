Salinas Daily Weather Forecast
SALINAS, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 70 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 9 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 67 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 9 mph
Thursday, September 16
Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 64 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 17
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 66 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0