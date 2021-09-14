4-Day Weather Forecast For Madison
MADISON, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Scattered showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 73 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 73 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, September 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 81 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Friday, September 17
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 82 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
