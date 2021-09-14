4-Day Weather Forecast For Augusta
AUGUSTA, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 91 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 87 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 6 mph
Thursday, September 16
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 86 °F, low 70 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 17
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 87 °F, low 70 °F
- Light wind
