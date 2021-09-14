4-Day Weather Forecast For Erie
ERIE, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 83 °F, low 69 °F
- 10 to 16 mph wind
Wednesday, September 15
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 74 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Thursday, September 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 71 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 17
Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 80 °F, low 71 °F
- Light wind
