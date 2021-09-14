Oceanside Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
OCEANSIDE, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 71 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 69 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, September 16
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 67 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 17
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 68 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
