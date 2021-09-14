4-Day Weather Forecast For Oxnard
OXNARD, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Patchy Fog
- High 65 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 67 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, September 16
Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 68 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 17
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 69 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
