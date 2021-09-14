CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
4-Day Weather Forecast For Oxnard

 8 days ago

OXNARD, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NYZR1_0bvYBReb00

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Patchy Fog

    • High 65 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, September 15

    Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, September 16

    Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 17

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

