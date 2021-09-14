Daily Weather Forecast For Fort Myers
FORT MYERS, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Mostly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 90 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 89 °F, low 75 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, September 16
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 88 °F, low 75 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Friday, September 17
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 89 °F, low 75 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0