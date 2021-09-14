Daily Weather Forecast For Eugene
EUGENE, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy drizzle overnight
- High 83 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Patchy drizzle then partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 44 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Thursday, September 16
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of light rain overnight
- High 75 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 17
Rain likely during the day; while rain overnight
- High 72 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
