Daily Weather Forecast For Eugene

EUGENE, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 14 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy drizzle overnight High 83 °F, low 57 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Wednesday, September 15 Patchy drizzle then partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 75 °F, low 44 °F Windy: 20 mph



Thursday, September 16 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of light rain overnight High 75 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



Friday, September 17 Rain likely during the day; while rain overnight High 72 °F, low 57 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.