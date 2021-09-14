Tuesday set for clouds in Gainesville - 3 ways to make the most of it

(GAINESVILLE, FL.) Tuesday is set to be cloudy in Gainesville, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with clouds Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Gainesville:

Tuesday, September 14 Mostly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 90 °F, low 72 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Wednesday, September 15 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 87 °F, low 72 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Thursday, September 16 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 86 °F, low 72 °F Light wind



Friday, September 17 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 88 °F, low 73 °F Light wind



