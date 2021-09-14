Providence Weather Forecast
PROVIDENCE, RI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then patchy fog overnight
- High 76 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 85 °F, low 67 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Thursday, September 16
Rain showers likely during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 75 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, September 17
Chance of Light Rain
- High 74 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
