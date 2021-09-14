CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Santa Rosa, CA

Tuesday has sun for Santa Rosa — 3 ways to make the most of it

Santa Rosa Bulletin
Santa Rosa Bulletin
 8 days ago

(SANTA ROSA, CA) A sunny Tuesday is here for Santa Rosa, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Santa Rosa:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h4SCm_0bvYAlSs00

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, September 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, September 16

    Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Friday, September 17

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 9 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

French envoy to return to U.S. after fence-mending Biden-Macron call

PARIS/WASHINGTON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. and French presidents moved to mend ties on Wednesday, with France agreeing to send its ambassador back to Washington and the White House acknowledging it erred in brokering a deal for Australia to buy U.S. instead of French submarines without consulting Paris. In...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Santa Rosa, CA
CNN

Willie Garson, 'Sex and the City' actor, dead at 57

(CNN) — Actor Willie Garson, known for his role on the "Sex and the City" series and films, has died, according to his son, Nathen Garson. He was 57. "I love you so much papa. Rest In Peace and I'm so glad you got to share all your adventures with me and were able to accomplish so much," his son wrote on Instagram. "I'm so proud of you."
CELEBRITIES
The Associated Press

Fed: On track to slow support for economy later this year

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signaled Wednesday that the Fed plans to announce as early as November that it will start withdrawing the extraordinary support it unleashed after the coronavirus paralyzed the economy 18 months ago. Powell said that if the job market maintained its steady improvement,...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws
Santa Rosa Bulletin

Santa Rosa Bulletin

Santa Rosa, CA
296
Followers
482
Post
31K+
Views
ABOUT

With Santa Rosa Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy