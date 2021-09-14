Syracuse Weather Forecast
SYRACUSE, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 84 °F, low 67 °F
- 12 mph wind
Wednesday, September 15
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 75 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Thursday, September 16
Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 78 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 17
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 81 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0