Syracuse Weather Forecast

SYRACUSE, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 14 Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 84 °F, low 67 °F 12 mph wind



Wednesday, September 15 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 75 °F, low 58 °F Breezy: 1 to 5 mph



Thursday, September 16 Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 78 °F, low 64 °F Light wind



Friday, September 17 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 81 °F, low 65 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.