Lakeland Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
LAKELAND, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Mostly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 90 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Patchy fog during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 89 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Thursday, September 16
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 88 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, September 17
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 90 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
