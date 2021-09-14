3 ideas for jumping on Tuesday’s sunny forecast in Lubbock

(LUBBOCK, TX) The forecast is calling for sun today in Lubbock. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Lubbock:

Tuesday, September 14 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 89 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 10 mph



Wednesday, September 15 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 87 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Thursday, September 16 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 88 °F, low 67 °F Breezy: 10 mph



Friday, September 17 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 94 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



