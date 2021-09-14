CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mobile, AL

Mobile Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Mobile News Flash
Mobile News Flash
 8 days ago

MOBILE, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hKWsf_0bvY9rVk00

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 83 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, September 15

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, September 16

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 83 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, September 17

    Showers and thunderstorms likely then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
Selmer (TN) Weather Channel

4-Day Weather Forecast For Selmer

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Selmer: Tuesday, September 21: Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight; Wednesday, September 22: Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight;
SELMER, TN
Huntingtown (MD) Weather Channel

Huntingtown Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Huntingtown: Wednesday, September 22: Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight; Thursday, September 23: Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight; Friday,
HUNTINGTOWN, MD
Mobile News Flash

Mobile News Flash

Mobile, AL
367
Followers
492
Post
28K+
Views
ABOUT

With Mobile News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy