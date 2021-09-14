CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naples, FL

Tuesday rain in Naples: Ideas to make the most of it

Naples Bulletin
 8 days ago

(NAPLES, FL) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Naples Tuesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Naples:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hj6hn_0bvY9mLL00

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Wednesday, September 15

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 89 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Thursday, September 16

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 88 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Friday, September 17

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 90 °F, low 77 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

