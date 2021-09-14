Weather Forecast For Lexington

LEXINGTON, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 14 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 85 °F, low 68 °F Breezy: 5 to 9 mph



Wednesday, September 15 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 80 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 1 to 5 mph



Thursday, September 16 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 81 °F, low 64 °F Light wind



Friday, September 17 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 83 °F, low 66 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.