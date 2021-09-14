Fort Wayne Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
FORT WAYNE, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 88 °F, low 63 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, September 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 17
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 84 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
