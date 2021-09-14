4-Day Weather Forecast For Corpus Christi
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 89 °F, low 75 °F
- 8 to 12 mph wind
Wednesday, September 15
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 92 °F, low 78 °F
- 6 to 13 mph wind
Thursday, September 16
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 90 °F, low 78 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, September 17
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 90 °F, low 78 °F
- 6 to 12 mph wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
