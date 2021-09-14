Weather Forecast For Toledo

TOLEDO, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 14 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 89 °F, low 64 °F 5 to 18 mph wind



Wednesday, September 15 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 76 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Thursday, September 16 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 79 °F, low 64 °F Light wind



Friday, September 17 Sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight High 84 °F, low 66 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.